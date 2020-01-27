Marston’s (LON:MARS) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Marston’s (LON:MARS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.11 ($1.55).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.44) on Monday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million and a PE ratio of -39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.83.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.