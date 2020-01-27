Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market cap of $205,774.00 and approximately $709.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Masari has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

