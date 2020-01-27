Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up approximately 2.3% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders sold 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

