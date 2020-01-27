Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 38,536 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total value of $12,469,093.52.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,040. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

