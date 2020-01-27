Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,129,624,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $317.40 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

