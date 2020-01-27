Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $552.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $551.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.64 million. Match Group reported sales of $457.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $4,333,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 271,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

