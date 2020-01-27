Matchpool (GUP) Trading Down 28.6% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $120,502.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.