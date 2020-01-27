Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $427,020.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, DDEX, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00661495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007054 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 634,762,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,614,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, LBank, CoinEgg, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

