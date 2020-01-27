Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

