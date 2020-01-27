Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Jay O. Rothman purchased 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 12,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

MEC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.85. 6,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

