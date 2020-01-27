McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCarthy & Stone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

LON:MCS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock had a trading volume of 440,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10).

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

