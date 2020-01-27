Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.13. 2,269,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

