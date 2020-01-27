McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of McKesson worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.28. 44,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,239. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

