Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in January

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Neil P. Farmer purchased 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,704.25. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.