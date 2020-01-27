MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $199,582.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $199,582.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kryptono, Coinsuper and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.05488538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00128278 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033109 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Coinsuper, Upbit, CPDAX, IDEX, Kryptono, Coinrail, Bittrex, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.