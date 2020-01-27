Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.80. 173,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

