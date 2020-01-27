Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

