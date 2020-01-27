MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0006

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $605,010.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

