Megacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,979.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Megacoin has a market cap of $72,979.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007027 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,435,675 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

