Melanie Smith Purchases 901 Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

LON:SSE traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,496 ($19.68). The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,266.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sse Plc has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,502 ($19.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,480 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

