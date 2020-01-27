Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.05.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $660.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -257.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.79. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $335.28 and a 1-year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

