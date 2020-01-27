Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 826,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,229. The stock has a market cap of $355.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

