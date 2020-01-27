Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC and Coinsuper. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $26.65 million and $799,101.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.01910132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00117733 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,477,666 coins and its circulating supply is 77,477,561 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, QBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC, TOPBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

