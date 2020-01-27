MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

