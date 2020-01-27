MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of MIND C.T.I. worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.46. 30,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.50.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

