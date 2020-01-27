Miners’ Reward Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $912.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $123,530.00 and approximately $912.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

