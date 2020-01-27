Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 599,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NERV. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $8.01 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

