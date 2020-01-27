MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $229,388.00 and approximately $41,064.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 208.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00075691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036432 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,528,825 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,991 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

