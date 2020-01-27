Mirai Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Mirai has a market cap of $1,964.00 and $498.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Mirai has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 527.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022089 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

