Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

MRTX traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 528,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,926. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

