MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 28.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIND. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the third quarter worth $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

