Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.16. 1,216,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,526. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 158,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

