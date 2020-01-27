MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 1,682.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 187,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MMA Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMAC. TheStreet cut MMA Capital from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MMA Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 38.76 and a quick ratio of 6.30. MMA Capital has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 92.91%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

