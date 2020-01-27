MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Cap of $251,087.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $251,087.00 and approximately $3,959.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054147 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,507,512 coins and its circulating supply is 60,675,768 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

