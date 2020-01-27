Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.80

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00008943 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

