MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00013161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, QBTC, Bitbank and Bittrex. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $78.74 million and $3.40 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,087.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.01900512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.04040643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00666493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00116795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00728861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00610685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Zaif, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Fisco, Livecoin, QBTC, Upbit and Bitbank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

