Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.