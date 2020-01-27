Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 421.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

