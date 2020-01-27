Monero Price Tops $65.94 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $65.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $65.94 or 0.00738869 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Instant Bitex, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,418,729 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

