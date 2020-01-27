Monetha Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex and Kucoin. Monetha has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $130,257.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

