Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 3.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

