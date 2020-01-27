Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.03. 4,328,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

