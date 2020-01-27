Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $54.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,908.89. 699,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,830. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

