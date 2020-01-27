Moreno Evelyn V Has $22.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 6.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,964,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,270. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $327.75 and a 12 month high of $383.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

