Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 22,016,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,933,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

