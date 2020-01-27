Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,275 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.11. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

