Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,426 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Novartis by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.70. 1,406,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,486. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

