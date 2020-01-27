Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Msci worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.78.

MSCI opened at $276.11 on Monday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

