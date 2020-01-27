MU Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger makes up 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 52.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

W W Grainger stock opened at $329.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

