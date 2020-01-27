MU Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.83 and its 200 day moving average is $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

